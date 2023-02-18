Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 49,449 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 49,449 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Northrop Grumman worth $40,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.1% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.3% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $470.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $488.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $497.01. The company has a market cap of $72.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $384.84 and a one year high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,924.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Further Reading

