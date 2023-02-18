Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 4,491 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,839 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,491 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $22,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank raised its position in Boeing by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Boeing by 1,064.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Boeing by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.41.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA opened at $211.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.48. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($7.69) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.