Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 43,206 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 656,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,206 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $27,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in C. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 96.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 59.0% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 82.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE:C opened at $51.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.80. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.59.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.91 billion. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.14%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Further Reading

