Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 27,608 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 466,472 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 27,608 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $37,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 322.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,554,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $286,991,000 after buying an additional 2,712,530 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,877,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,918,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 8,894,470 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $778,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $76,840,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Medtronic Trading Up 0.7 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.25.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $84.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $114.31. The company has a market capitalization of $112.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.86 and its 200 day moving average is $83.91.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.47%.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.