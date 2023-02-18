Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 20,720 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 415,663 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 20,720 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $34,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 32.8% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 67.4% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,280,750. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NIKE Stock Up 0.4 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NIKE from $128.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on NIKE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.18.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $124.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.03. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $143.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

