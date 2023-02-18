Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,552 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,652 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $25,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 300.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW opened at $439.01 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $601.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.12 billion, a PE ratio of 274.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $420.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $418.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.47.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $41,813.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,860,075.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $41,813.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,860,075.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,257 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.52, for a total transaction of $1,030,365.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,409.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,313 shares of company stock valued at $30,355,027 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

