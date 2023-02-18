Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 11,312 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,695 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 11,312 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $29,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 178.4% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Stock Up 0.5 %

Cigna stock opened at $301.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $313.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $92.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $218.52 and a twelve month high of $340.11.

Cigna Increases Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. Cigna had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cigna from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Cigna from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Stephens cut their price objective on Cigna from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Cigna from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.13.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

