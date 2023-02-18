Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $35.99 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Booking worth $35,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 50.0% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 188.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,496.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Booking Trading Down 1.3 %

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 758 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $1,263,850.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at $11,418,314.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,462.01 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,639.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,237.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,013.67. The firm has a market cap of $95.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

