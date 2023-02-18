Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $23.94 Million Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 159,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,545 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $23,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Sempra by 260.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Sempra during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Sempra by 440.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Sempra by 96.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in Sempra by 271.4% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SRE opened at $158.49 on Friday. Sempra has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $176.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.19 and a 200-day moving average of $159.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.70.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,741.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total value of $473,810.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,549.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,741.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,525 shares of company stock worth $3,317,154. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.89.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

