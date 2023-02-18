Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 560,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,005 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Aflac worth $31,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 36.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 6.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,563,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the first quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AFL opened at $69.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $74.01.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. Aflac’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aflac from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price objective on Aflac in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.88.

In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,479 shares of company stock worth $1,724,278 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

