Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $129.02

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2023

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RYGet Rating) (NYSE:RY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$129.02 and traded as high as C$139.38. Royal Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$138.54, with a volume of 5,290,216 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$129.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. CIBC upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday. Cormark upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$138.40 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$145.45.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of C$191.93 billion and a PE ratio of 12.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$133.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$129.12.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RYGet Rating) (NYSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.71 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$12.57 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.6999987 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$134.77, for a total transaction of C$556,595.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$791,498.34.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.