Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $129.02

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$129.02 and traded as high as C$139.38. Royal Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$138.54, with a volume of 5,290,216 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$129.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. CIBC upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday. Cormark upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$138.40 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$145.45.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of C$191.93 billion and a PE ratio of 12.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$133.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$129.12.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.71 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$12.57 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.6999987 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$134.77, for a total transaction of C$556,595.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$791,498.34.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

