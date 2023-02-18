Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $85.00 price target on the technology infrastructure company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $100.00.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Akamai Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set a hold rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.38.

Shares of AKAM opened at $77.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.21 and a 200-day moving average of $88.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,389 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,925,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 290 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,015.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,263.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,472 shares of company stock valued at $475,806 and have sold 17,363 shares valued at $1,558,367. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $5,355,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $658,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,878 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,517 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

