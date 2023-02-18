Royal Bank of Canada Boosts H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Price Target to C$15.25

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HRUFF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$16.75 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

OTCMKTS:HRUFF opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.14. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $7.49 and a 1-year high of $11.36.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended investment company. The firm engages in the ownership and management of retail properties, industrial properties, residential properties and development properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, Retail, Industrial and Residential.

