Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €625.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €625.00 ($672.04) target price on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KER. Barclays set a €610.00 ($655.91) price target on Kering in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €565.00 ($607.53) target price on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €670.00 ($720.43) target price on shares of Kering in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €620.00 ($666.67) target price on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €650.00 ($698.92) target price on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday.

Kering Stock Performance

EPA KER opened at €590.00 ($634.41) on Wednesday. Kering has a twelve month low of €231.35 ($248.76) and a twelve month high of €417.40 ($448.82). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €531.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of €517.74.

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

