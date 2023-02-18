Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) Shares Sold by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP trimmed its position in Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) by 68.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277,710 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP owned 0.07% of Rover Group worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Rover Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Rover Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rover Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rover Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Rover Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 19,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $87,394.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,080,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,861,759.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 19,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $87,394.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,080,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,861,759.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Wickers sold 10,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $49,018.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,431 shares of company stock valued at $271,940 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ROVR opened at $3.93 on Friday. Rover Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $6.52. The company has a market cap of $722.14 million, a PE ratio of 98.25 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.07.
Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.
