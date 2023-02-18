Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Purchased by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,657,768 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,487,464,000 after purchasing an additional 994,578 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,488,582,000 after purchasing an additional 137,952 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,702,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $962,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,174 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,604,949 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $275,338,000 after purchasing an additional 416,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,046,157 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $213,932,000 after purchasing an additional 379,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST opened at $115.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.95. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $122.44.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROST. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $95.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.25.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

