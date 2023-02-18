Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $661.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of ROL stock opened at $36.30 on Friday. Rollins has a 1-year low of $29.82 and a 1-year high of $43.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.60 and its 200 day moving average is $37.33. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.05 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Insider Activity at Rollins

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rollins

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 2,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $77,857.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,827.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter worth about $84,675,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Rollins during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,799,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Rollins by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,221,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,569 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Rollins by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,693,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Rollins by 1,990.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 746,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,280,000 after acquiring an additional 710,859 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Rollins from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

About Rollins

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.