Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) SVP Stephen H. Kay Sells 2,763 Shares

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $207,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Roku stock opened at $71.56 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $141.93. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.30.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by $0.04. Roku had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $867.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Roku by 334.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 1,757.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Roku from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Roku from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Roku from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.04.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Platform and Player. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the OneView ad platform, content distribution, and licensing arrangements with service operators and TV brands.

