Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 241.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,415 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,686 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 16.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $186,241,000 after acquiring an additional 455,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

RCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.31.

NYSE:RCI opened at $49.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.23 and a 52 week high of $64.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.368 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.84%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

