Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $37.15

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $37.15 and last traded at $37.21, with a volume of 2477425 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RHHBY shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Roche from CHF 328 to CHF 329 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Roche from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen cut shares of Roche from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Roche from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.75.

Get Roche alerts:

Roche Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.42.

Institutional Trading of Roche

About Roche

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RHHBY. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Roche by 5.0% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 38,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Roche by 101.3% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 34,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 17,188 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Roche by 21.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Roche during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, AR Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Roche by 20.3% during the second quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 18,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized and point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics and diabetes care.

Further Reading

