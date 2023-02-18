Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Roblox by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 120,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Roblox by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 58,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Roblox by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 8,672 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Roblox by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $40.88 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $54.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.20.

Insider Activity

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 179.65%. The firm had revenue of $899.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 7,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $231,294.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,161,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,000,587.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 7,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $231,294.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,161,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,000,587.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $234,157.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,149.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 588,999 shares of company stock worth $18,717,238. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RBLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Roblox to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.96.

About Roblox

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Stories

