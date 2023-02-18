Robert W. Stallings Purchases 3,000 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 3,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.94 per share, for a total transaction of $65,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $658,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Down 1.8 %
NASDAQ:TCBIO opened at $21.60 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $25.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.34.
Texas Capital Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.3594 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.
About Texas Capital Bancshares
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
