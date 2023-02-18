Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Purchased by Alpine Peaks Capital LP

Alpine Peaks Capital LP increased its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Robert Half International makes up approximately 3.1% of Alpine Peaks Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Alpine Peaks Capital LP’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Robert Half International by 32.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Robert Half International by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Robert Half International by 28.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Robert Half International by 11.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in Robert Half International by 55.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,603,000 after purchasing an additional 33,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Stock Performance

NYSE RHI opened at $82.42 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $65.40 and a one year high of $122.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.31.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Robert Half International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.44.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

See Also

