Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) CAO Jeff Baker Sells 2,331 Shares

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Rivian Automotive Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ RIVN traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.22. The company had a trading volume of 16,528,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,810,598. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $69.10.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,561,674 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,532,346,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384,763 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 46.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,236,702 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,192,551,000 after buying an additional 11,483,566 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 3.8% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 19,597,621 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $644,959,000 after buying an additional 719,284 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $228,175,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 145.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,064,249 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $298,304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371,852 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Rivian Automotive
Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.
