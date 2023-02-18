Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) CAO Jeff Baker Sells 2,331 Shares

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.22. The company had a trading volume of 16,528,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,810,598. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $69.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,561,674 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,532,346,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384,763 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 46.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,236,702 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,192,551,000 after buying an additional 11,483,566 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 3.8% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 19,597,621 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $644,959,000 after buying an additional 719,284 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $228,175,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 145.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,064,249 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $298,304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371,852 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Rivian Automotive from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $83.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

