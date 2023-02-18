RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.69-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $526.00 million-$530.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $544.67 million. RingCentral also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.04-$3.10 EPS.
RingCentral Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE RNG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,805,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,622. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.40. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $155.39.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have weighed in on RNG. Raymond James lowered their target price on RingCentral from $75.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on RingCentral from $110.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush began coverage on RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on RingCentral to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered RingCentral from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RingCentral has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.96.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of RingCentral
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in RingCentral by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 39.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the first quarter worth $310,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the first quarter worth $426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.
RingCentral Company Profile
RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.
Featured Stories
