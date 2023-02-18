RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) COO Mohammed Katibeh Sells 4,747 Shares

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $172,933.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,628,868.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mohammed Katibeh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Mohammed Katibeh sold 567 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total transaction of $19,550.16.

RingCentral Stock Performance

Shares of RNG opened at $36.97 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $155.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the third quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 51.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 333.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the third quarter worth $45,000. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RNG. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $110.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of RingCentral from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.96.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

