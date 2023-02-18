Rick M. Mcconnell Sells 1,972 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $85,762.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,548 shares in the company, valued at $12,853,382.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Dynatrace Price Performance

DT opened at $42.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 427.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.00. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $49.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DT. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 55.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,896,000 after buying an additional 2,218,679 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,232,000. RGM Capital LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 312.2% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,912,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,704 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 11.1% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,887,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Dynatrace by 41.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,306,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,757,000 after purchasing an additional 974,376 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dynatrace Company Profile

A number of research firms have commented on DT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

