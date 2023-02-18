Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RBBN. B. Riley increased their price target on Ribbon Communications from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. Westpark Capital raised Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Ribbon Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Ribbon Communications Stock Down 3.2 %

RBBN stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,141. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average is $2.95. The company has a market cap of $753.18 million, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ribbon Communications has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $4.84.

Institutional Trading of Ribbon Communications

About Ribbon Communications

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 275.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,369 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 103.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.