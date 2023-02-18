Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) PT Set at €233.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €233.00 ($250.54) target price on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RHM. Berenberg Bank set a €240.00 ($258.06) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Monday, January 9th. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($284.95) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €290.00 ($311.83) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($268.82) price target on Rheinmetall in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €265.00 ($284.95) price target on Rheinmetall in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Rheinmetall Price Performance

ETR RHM opened at €249.60 ($268.39) on Tuesday. Rheinmetall has a 52 week low of €77.90 ($83.76) and a 52 week high of €227.90 ($245.05). The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €211.43 and a 200-day moving average price of €182.29.

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

