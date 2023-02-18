Reviewing Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) & Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Get Rating) and Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Safestore and Centerspace’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safestore N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Centerspace $201.71 million 4.84 $610,000.00 ($1.73) -37.42

Centerspace has higher revenue and earnings than Safestore.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safestore N/A N/A N/A Centerspace -7.82% -2.11% -0.98%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Safestore and Centerspace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Safestore and Centerspace, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safestore 0 0 2 0 3.00 Centerspace 1 4 0 0 1.80

Centerspace has a consensus price target of $73.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.55%. Given Centerspace’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Centerspace is more favorable than Safestore.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.3% of Centerspace shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Centerspace shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Safestore has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centerspace has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Safestore

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise. It operates based on geographical areas namely the United Kingdom, France, and Spain. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

About Centerspace

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St. Paul and Denver metropolitan areas. The company was founded on July 31, 1970 and is headquartered in Minot, ND.

