Reviewing Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) & SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH)

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) and SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Cellectis and SOPHiA GENETICS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectis -470.32% -54.50% -31.38% SOPHiA GENETICS -210.25% -39.47% -33.12%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.6% of Cellectis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.0% of SOPHiA GENETICS shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Cellectis shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of SOPHiA GENETICS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectis $67.07 million 1.53 -$114.20 million ($2.30) -0.98 SOPHiA GENETICS $45.11 million 3.66 -$73.68 million ($1.48) -1.76

This table compares Cellectis and SOPHiA GENETICS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

SOPHiA GENETICS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cellectis. SOPHiA GENETICS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cellectis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Cellectis has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SOPHiA GENETICS has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cellectis and SOPHiA GENETICS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectis 1 0 2 0 2.33 SOPHiA GENETICS 0 1 2 0 2.67

Cellectis presently has a consensus target price of $12.20, suggesting a potential upside of 442.22%. SOPHiA GENETICS has a consensus target price of $6.67, suggesting a potential upside of 155.43%. Given Cellectis’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cellectis is more favorable than SOPHiA GENETICS.

Summary

SOPHiA GENETICS beats Cellectis on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA operates as a clinical stage biotechnological company. The firm operates through the segments: Therapeutics and Plants. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and monogenic diseases. The Plants segment focuses on using Calyxt’s proprietary PlantSpringTM technology platform to engineer plant metabolism to produce innovative, high-value, and sustainable materials and products for use in helping customers meet their sustainability targets and financial goals. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide. SOPHiA GENETICS SA was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Saint-Sulpice, Switzerland.

