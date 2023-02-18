Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN) Given Buy Rating at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued their buy rating on shares of Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Reunion Neuroscience from C$15.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bloom Burton reiterated a buy rating on shares of Reunion Neuroscience in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

REUN stock opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.22. Reunion Neuroscience has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reunion Neuroscience during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reunion Neuroscience during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, One Plus One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reunion Neuroscience during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. 12.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic- assisted therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; operates Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division that develops the next generation of psychedelic molecules; and provides ketamine-assisted therapy for the treatment of depression, anxiety, addiction, and other conditions.

