Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19), Yahoo Finance reports. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Retail Opportunity Investments Price Performance

ROIC stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.43.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Retail Opportunity Investments

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Retail Opportunity Investments

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 6,425 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $99,908.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,397.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 99,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 937.5% in the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 132,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROIC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

(Get Rating)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.