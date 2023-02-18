Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.05-$1.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Retail Opportunity Investments also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.05-1.11 EPS.

Retail Opportunity Investments Trading Down 0.5 %

ROIC stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.65. 1,129,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,036. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.36. Retail Opportunity Investments has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $20.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.35%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Retail Opportunity Investments

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $99,908.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,704 shares in the company, valued at $928,397.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Retail Opportunity Investments

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 44,883 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3,932.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,752 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

Further Reading

