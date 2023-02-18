Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.15 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 16.58%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

Retail Opportunity Investments Price Performance

ROIC stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,129,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.43.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROIC. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 6,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $99,908.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,397.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Retail Opportunity Investments

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROIC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 44,883 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3,932.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 9,752 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

(Get Rating)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.