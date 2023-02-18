Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19), Yahoo Finance reports. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Down 0.5 %

ROIC stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.35%.

Insider Transactions at Retail Opportunity Investments

Institutional Trading of Retail Opportunity Investments

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $99,908.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,397.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROIC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 44,883 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3,932.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,752 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

(Get Rating)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.