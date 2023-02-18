Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Raised to $76.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $72.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen reissued a market perform rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Argus upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.10.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of QSR stock opened at $67.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $46.68 and a 52-week high of $68.89.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 66.26%.

In other news, insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $11,488,913.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,661,129.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $11,488,913.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,661,129.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 1,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $116,887.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,915.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,234 shares of company stock valued at $14,921,020. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,623,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,798,000 after buying an additional 185,998 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Recommended Stories

