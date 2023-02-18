ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock Position Decreased by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH cut its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,781 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in ResMed were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 405.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $216.14 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.40 and a 1-year high of $262.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.55 and its 200-day moving average is $222.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.81, for a total transaction of $344,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,675,812.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ResMed news, insider Justin Leong sold 3,777 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.50, for a total value of $866,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,728,001.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.81, for a total value of $344,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,675,812.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,896 shares of company stock worth $7,224,979 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.17.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.