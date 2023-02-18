ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.27

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.27 and traded as high as $4.98. ReShape Lifesciences shares last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 602,830 shares traded.

ReShape Lifesciences Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average is $2.27.

Get ReShape Lifesciences alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ReShape Lifesciences

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ReShape Lifesciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,697 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.24% of ReShape Lifesciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

About ReShape Lifesciences

ReShape Lifesciences, Inc is a medical device company, which focuses on technology to treat obesity and metabolic diseases. Its portfolio includes the Lap-Band Adjustable Gastric Banding System, ReShape Marketplace, Obalon Balloon System, ReShape Vest, and Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation device. The company was founded in December 2002 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ReShape Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReShape Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.