Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for General Motors (GM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of General Motors (NYSE: GM) in the last few weeks:

2/14/2023 – General Motors is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

2/2/2023 – General Motors had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $81.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2023 – General Motors had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $35.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/1/2023 – General Motors had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $80.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2023 – General Motors had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $33.00 to $36.00.

1/30/2023 – General Motors was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $45.00.

1/25/2023 – General Motors had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $59.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

General Motors Price Performance

General Motors stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.17. The company had a trading volume of 12,652,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,245,189. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $60.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.65.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,063.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,810,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,588,010,000 after buying an additional 4,251,190 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,792,618 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,854,565,000 after buying an additional 572,357 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,240,329 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $489,063,000 after buying an additional 1,814,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,011,042 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $504,972,000 after buying an additional 921,435 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,763,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $496,644,000 after buying an additional 7,115,861 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

