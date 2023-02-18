Research Analysts Set Expectations for GoDaddy Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for GoDaddy in a report issued on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for GoDaddy’s current full-year earnings is $2.78 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.89.

GoDaddy Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoDaddy

GDDY opened at $77.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.72 and its 200 day moving average is $76.50. GoDaddy has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in GoDaddy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,202,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,356,131,000 after acquiring an additional 107,949 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its stake in GoDaddy by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,637,000 after buying an additional 1,973,118 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in GoDaddy by 517.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,311,000 after buying an additional 5,133,332 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in GoDaddy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,941,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,900,000 after buying an additional 90,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brahman Capital Corp. grew its stake in GoDaddy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 2,399,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,921,000 after buying an additional 359,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

In other news, insider Michele Lau sold 344 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $28,985.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,209 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,730.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total transaction of $67,832.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,859.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michele Lau sold 344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $28,985.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,241,730.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,356 shares of company stock worth $715,754 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons in January 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.