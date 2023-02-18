renBTC Achieves Market Capitalization of $92.38 Million (RENBTC)

renBTC (RENBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 18th. In the last week, renBTC has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. renBTC has a total market capitalization of $92.38 million and $71,459.02 worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renBTC token can currently be bought for $25,806.68 or 1.04839905 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

renBTC’s genesis date was May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,580 tokens. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject.

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.Telegram”

