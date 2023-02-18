Renasant Co. (RNST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on March 31st

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Renasant has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years. Renasant has a payout ratio of 26.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Renasant to earn $3.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.1%.

Get Renasant alerts:

Renasant Price Performance

RNST stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.38. The company had a trading volume of 204,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Renasant has a 1 year low of $27.61 and a 1 year high of $41.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.30.

Institutional Trading of Renasant

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Renasant had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $198.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Renasant will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Renasant by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 223,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after buying an additional 28,419 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Renasant by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Renasant by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Renasant by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 18,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Renasant by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 10,121 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RNST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Renasant from $39.00 to $37.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Renasant from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Renasant from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Renasant from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

About Renasant

(Get Rating)

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.