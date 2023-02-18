Renasant Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Renasant has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years. Renasant has a payout ratio of 26.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Renasant to earn $3.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.1%.

Renasant stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.38. The company had a trading volume of 204,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,678. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.30. Renasant has a 1-year low of $27.61 and a 1-year high of $41.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Renasant had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $198.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Renasant will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Renasant by 1.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Renasant by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Renasant by 3.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Renasant by 3.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on RNST. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Renasant from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Renasant from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Renasant from $39.00 to $37.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Renasant from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

