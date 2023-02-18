Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Increases Dividend to $0.47 Per Share

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.466 per share by the technology company on Monday, June 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.44.

Relx has a dividend payout ratio of 62.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Relx stock opened at $30.05 on Friday. Relx has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $32.24. The firm has a market cap of $57.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Relx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,730 ($33.14) to GBX 2,770 ($33.62) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 3,020 ($36.66) to GBX 2,950 ($35.81) in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,730 ($33.14) to GBX 2,810 ($34.11) in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Relx by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Relx by 7.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Relx in the first quarter valued at $520,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Relx by 6.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,859,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,835,000 after acquiring an additional 120,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Relx by 51.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 260,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after acquiring an additional 87,910 shares in the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.