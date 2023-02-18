REGI U.S. (OTCMKTS:RGUS) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.02

REGI U.S., Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGUS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.01. REGI U.S. shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 9,058 shares changing hands.
REGI U.S. Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02.
About REGI U.S.
REGI U.S., Inc is a development stage company. It engages in the designing and developing axial vane-type rotary power devices for civilian, commercial, and government applications. Its products include axial vane, rotary engines, compressors, pumps, and gas expanders. The company was founded on July 27, 1992 and is headquartered in Spokane, WA.
