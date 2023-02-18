Reef (REEF) One Day Trading Volume Tops $67.79 Million

Reef (REEF) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 17th. Reef has a market capitalization of $76.95 million and $67.79 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reef coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Reef has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.56 or 0.00424441 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000098 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,926.13 or 0.28115723 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000153 BTC.

About Reef

REEF uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 21,496,989,150 coins and its circulating supply is 21,496,988,850 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Reef is medium.com/@reefdefi. Reef’s official website is reef.io.

Reef Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

