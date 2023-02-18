Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Price Target Cut to $8.50

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.61.

Redwood Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE RWT opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97. Redwood Trust has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $11.03. The company has a market cap of $903.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.36.

Redwood Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Redwood Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -63.45%.

In other Redwood Trust news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $48,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,792.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Collin L. Cochrane sold 11,706 shares of Redwood Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $80,303.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,327.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 7,000 shares of Redwood Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $48,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,792.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RWT. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the second quarter worth $12,038,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter worth $7,534,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 544.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,187,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,705 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 104.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,912,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,133,000 after purchasing an additional 976,831 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 319.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,052,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,079,000 after purchasing an additional 801,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the following segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

Further Reading

