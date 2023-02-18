RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04, reports. The business had revenue of $81.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.58 million. RE/MAX had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 83.58%.

RE/MAX Stock Down 13.5 %

NYSE RMAX traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.74. 536,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,933. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.95. RE/MAX has a one year low of $17.03 and a one year high of $31.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $360.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.96 and a beta of 1.37.

RE/MAX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is 368.00%.

Separately, Stephens cut their price target on shares of RE/MAX from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

In other RE/MAX news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.78 per share, with a total value of $266,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,331,683 shares in the company, valued at $41,457,323.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other RE/MAX news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.78 per share, with a total value of $266,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,331,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,457,323.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 1,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $27,786.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,301,683 shares in the company, valued at $43,685,943.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RE/MAX

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in RE/MAX by 115.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RE/MAX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in RE/MAX in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment is comprised of the Company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription for Gadberry and the First app.

