Raymond James Raises Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Price Target to $16.00

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ivanhoe Electric’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.
Several other analysts have also commented on IE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a sector perform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.70.
NYSEAMERICAN:IE opened at $15.23 on Wednesday. Ivanhoe Electric has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $15.93. The company has a quick ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 533.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Ivanhoe Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.67% of the company’s stock.
Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.
